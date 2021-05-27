EVANS MILLS — A black strip might only shade his left eye during games now, but Jorden Wendt wasn’t joking when he said getting shot with a BB pellet and being half-blind wouldn’t get him down.
The 18-year-old Indian River senior, approaching graduation, is still a firefighter, a lacrosse player, four-wheeler and electrician intern — despite a life-altering accident last September.
He was messing around with his brother and a friend after working on their farm all day when they entered a BB gun fight. All Mr. Wendt remembers is peeking out from behind a hay bale before a pellet whistled through his right eye. It appears the pellet damaged his optic nerve, making it likely that he would never see out of it again.
“It’s not going to slow me down,” Mr. Wendt said at the time.
It’s been more than eight months since the accident and Mr. Wendt is set to graduate, has remained a Pamelia firefighter, is finishing an internship with an electric company this week and is nearing the end of a successful lacrosse season. He might only place eye black under his left eye, and every so often his teammates will have to remind him of the activity on his right side, but his mother, Virginia “Ginni” Wendt, said he’s still playing well in all facets of the game, including of course his physicality.
“It’s more stressful for me to watch now because I know he’s blind on his right side, so I watch for people coming from his right side more often,” Mrs. Wendt said. “You would think other players would take advantage of that, but they haven’t.”
His blind eye still maintains normal eye pressure and shape. It’s just the optic nerve that makes it so he has no light perception.
“He’s still blind,” she said. “It’s kind of devastating initially to have him lose it and know that you don’t need two eyes to live but how much easier it is to have both.”
Telling his story publicly made Mrs. Wendt think her parenting style would be criticized, but her stance had always been that accidents happen and that her 17-year-old son with little filter and an affinity for adrenaline was, in fact, going to goof around without her looking every so often.
“I thought people were going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can you let your kid do that?’ ... I was like, ‘Do you see him?’ He was 17 and 6-foot-4,” she said. “There wasn’t a huge negative reception from it at all.”
Mrs. Wendt was devastated that her son went through such an altering life event at such a young age, but she has been grateful to watch him still accomplish the goals he has set.
“To watch him come out and get the internship, go out and have a good lacrosse season, continue to ride his four wheelers,” she said, “I knew he was going to do it, but to see it actually be done, it has shown a lot of people that he is resilient.”
