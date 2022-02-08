WATERTOWN — From wrapping burritos at Taco Bell to opening nearly a dozen restaurants, Tim Beaudoin has approached his career with the same grit and confidence he developed after having felt pushed aside while he was a child in foster care.
Mr. Beaudoin, who spent the first nine years of his life in Carthage before being placed into foster care, recently won Texas Roadhouse’s regional meat-cutting competition before becoming a finalist at the national level.
The steakhouse chain has always butchered its own cuts of meat, and Mr. Beaudoin has created his own ground-breaking system of doing it, which helped him excel in competition and allowed him to train new meat cutters in the company using his system.
Mr. Beaudoin, 33, has worked at Texas Roadhouse since he was a teenager. He went from washing dishes to becoming the top corporate trainer and opening 11 Texas Roadhouses in four states.
The bedrock of his rise has always been a drive to prove himself in anything he did, from washing a plate to training future leaders of the company. He remembers getting nervous to make salads at work. That feeling stems from a commitment to succeed despite being doubted as a kid, and it started in foster care when he was 9 years old.
“It always seemed like you were being pushed to the side,” he said.
That continued at school. Because of his background, he said, he was placed in specific classes with additional levels of support from teachers. He said it became clear later in life that he shouldn’t have been in those classes, but at the time it still felt as if his classmates looked down on him. As a result, he knew he was as capable intellectually as anyone else, but he had the motivation from being doubted to inspire his work ethic down the road.
Mr. Beaudoin got out of foster care when he was 16 and moved in with his brother, Mike, in Black River. Barring a few summer gigs, his first real job was with Taco Bell at 17.
“I thought I was the coolest thing since sliced bread,” he said. “I thought I was the greatest employee who works at Taco Bell. I thought when I left they were going to close the doors.”
He worked at the fast food joint for a few years before a friend told him he should start working at Texas Roadhouse. It was hard leaving Taco Bell since he had committed to being the best there, but he ultimately decided to make the jump. He worked at Texas Roadhouse in Watertown for a few years before he started taking on management roles.
“The two words that come to mind when someone says ‘Timmy B’ to me are passion and legendary,” said Chris Horton, manager of Watertown’s Texas Roadhouse. “He will take the time to show and teach anything he knows about Roadhouse to anyone he can.”
Mr. Beaudoin learned every position in the restaurant, but his passion has always been cutting meat. He always eyed the meat-cutting position because it paid the best, but he devoted his personal time to creating the system that led to his rise in competition. He developed a meat manipulation chart that indicates where and how to cut any piece of meat — that way he can get the exact amount of ounces needed. He spent months calculating numbers and jotting them down. His girlfriend, Jena Metzger, who also works at Texas Roadhouse, brought it to life by compiling it into a document and posting it in the restaurant.
“It’s kind of ground-breaking,” he said. “I’m probably going to get it copyrighted.”
The innovation stems from high school as well. He was in a Board of Cooperative Educational Services program and remembers being the best with a tape measure. Now he’s using that to train new employees on the system he’s developed.
“I always wanted to prove that I’m the best, period, and I’m not going to let anyone stop me,” he said.
