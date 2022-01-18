CARTHAGE — Kaela Lightholder was putting her kids to bed last week when she heard two loud bangs and saw smoke coming from the basement.
Ms. Lightholder and her three kids are still looking for a permanent home after their townhouse on Oxford Street caught fire while the temperature outside was sub-zero, resulting in two of her kids being taken to Carthage Area Hospital for treatment of cold exposure.
Ms. Lightholder said she was putting her kids — a 3-week-old, Kora Lightholder; a 1-year-old, Emarie Lightholder and an 8-year-old, Weston Reed — to bed shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 10, when she heard a loud bang and then another loud bang. Her ex-boyfriend, who was there at the time, opened the door to the basement and immediately saw the fire. He started screaming at everyone to get out and they did, but they were leaving a burning home and entering temperatures roughly 7 degrees below zero. None of them had shoes on.
They went outside and her oldest son began knocking at their neighbors’ doors, shouting that he was cold, Ms. Lightholder said. It took roughly 10 minutes for one of their neighbors to come to the door, she said. Her two youngest kids were taken to the hospital to be checked out for cold exposure, but they’re fine now, she said.
The explosion stemmed from an electric scooter. Its battery was plugged in down in the basement and exploded. It shot batteries all over the basement and lit a fire in several places.
The townhouse isn’t a total loss, but given the smoke and chemical damage, Ms. Lightholder said she is assuming everything inside is lost. Her mother created a GoFundMe to raise money for necessities like diapers, wipes and formula.
Ms. Lightholder said she and her kids have been staying with a friend since the fire, which she appreciates, but it just isn’t home. The Red Cross has helped out by giving her a gift card for essentials, and the friend hosting her has been rounding up clothes and other items for her kids.
“Our lives have been chaos,” she said, “but we’re holding in there.”
