WATERTOWN — State Attorney General Letitia James spent Wednesday visiting the Watertown and Fort Drum area to learn about issues that are important to residents here.
“I’m delighted to spend the day in Watertown getting to better know my talented colleagues who fight day-in and day-out for residents in the region,” Ms. James said. “I am also grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from people in the Watertown area about the issues that matter most to them. I took an oath of office to protect the rights of all New Yorkers — upstate and downstate, rural and suburban — and visits like this help ensure I can better deliver on that promise.”
Among the stops for the state’s top law enforcement official was Wheeler-Sack Airfield, where Ms. James gathered information about ways wind turbines may impact base radar operations. Concerns have been raised that the turbines can create blank spots on the airfield’s radar, causing potential hazards for aircraft at the base.
The attorney general’s office, both prior to Ms. James’s tenure and during it, have made protecting the rights of military members a priority, something she said would continue. The office is currently in litigation with a national jewelry store chain with a location in the Salmon Run Mall that is alleged to have targeted Fort Drum soldiers with illegal business practices. The attorney general’s office contends the business sold military-themed jewelry with markups of between 600 and 1,000 percent above wholesale and used illegal in-house financing contracts that attached an additional high interest rates on the financing.
In recent years, the office has initiated consumer protection and fraud actions against a company that provided financing for an electronics retailer in the Salmon Run Mall whose clientele was mostly military personnel, a vehicle storage business in Watertown that primarily catered to deployed soldiers and another company that fraudulently charged soldiers for retail goods, among other cases brought by the office.
Ms. James said she is also focused on ensuring quality housing for all state residents, including those in the military. In 2017, the attorney general’s office was successful in reaching a monetary settlement with the owners of an apartment complex in the town of LeRay that was charging unlawful fees to soldiers who terminated their leases early due to base re-assignments.
The attorney general was accompanied on her tour of Watertown and Fort Drum by Deanna Nelson, assistant attorney general in charge of the Watertown regional office. Ms. James said she is making visits to each of the regional offices in the state and she plans to visit each of the 62 counties in the state to learn more about local concerns.
