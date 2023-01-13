DEFERIET — What was once a vital part of the community has become an unsafe eyesore. However, through the efforts of several entities, the site of the former St. Regis Paper Mill may once again be an asset to the village.
Two projects are working parallel and will intertwine, according to Sarah Bullock, town of Wilna Community Development Coordinator, with the ultimate goal to clean up the site and improve its overall appearance, while putting it back into productive use so that it contributes to the tax base.
Last year with the town of Wilna as the lead agency, the village began the process to designate the former St. Regis paper mill property as a Brownfield Opportunity Area.
The action is a multi-step process starting with applying to the Department of State for a Brownfield Opportunity Area nomination study, according to Mrs. Bullock.
The project has obtained a $180,000 grant through the program and hired Elan Planning, Design & Landscape Architecture PLLC, Saratoga Springs to “study the potential for redevelopment of sites in the community and guide the village through a visioning process,” said the development coordinator.
She noted at the Jan. 11 village meeting, an eligible brownfield site is not necessarily contaminated but is a previously developed vacant and abandoned property.
While interviewing firms which responded to the request for proposal, the committee selected Elan Planning since they had helped with the BOA at the former Lyons Falls mill. In addition, the representatives showed initiative in possibly finding a reuse for the former Post Office building which spurred the passage of the unsafe building and structures local law.
Mayor Janet M. Zando said she was in favor of trying to save at least part of the building which was part of the village’s history, having been the original company store for the mill town.
Jefferson County attorney David J. Paulsen said a Restore New York grant through Empire State Development had been applied for last fall which failed approval but they would resubmit the application for the upcoming round which could be used for demolition of structures such as the former Post Office.
Mrs. Bullock explained although the mill site was the catalyst for the BOA, other locations in the village could be repurposed — such as the abandoned gas station on Route 3 — through the funding which could be acquired.
The coordinator said a steering committee will be formed to discuss what residents feel the future of the village sites should be.
Along with the Brownfield Opportunity Area designation, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority are looking into the potential reuse of the St. Regis site as a solar project.
Last year, the JCIDA approved spending $50,000 to determine feasibility of a solar project on the mill site and the NYSERDA will share the costs of the environmental assessment of the property.
During the January village meeting, Thomas J. King, NYSERDA senior counsel, updated the board on the Build Ready program which focuses on development of existing or abandoned commercial sites, brownfields, landfills, former industrial sites and other abandoned or underutilized sites.
Through the program, NYSERDA will design a plan and obtain permits for a development project then solicit an owner to build an operate an energy facility.
Mr. King pointed out the property had good connections in place to the electrical grid and was topographically conducive to a solar project. The project has the potential of including five to 15 panels in addition the sitle could be utilized for light industry or other commercial ventures.
Attorney Paulsen spoke of the possibility of the county foreclosing on the property.
Deferiet Development LLC purchased the site through an auction in 2006 and reportedly their only interest in the property was to recover the stainless steel, brass and other metals. The corporation has not paid property taxes from the time they acquired the site and owe more than $1.8 million.
Village resident Harry Peck inquired about Mr. King’s claim that one of the goals of the Build Ready program was to return the property to the tax base.
“Right now no one is paying taxes on the property,” Mr. King said, noting even if a PILOT — payment in lieu of taxes — was granted to a new owner, it would be money coming in. David J. Zembiec, executive director of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, pointed out they were still evaluating the situation.
“Any new money coming in is less we (county taxpayers) have to pay,” Mr. Zembiac said.
Mr. Peck also asked about set backs for the potential project.
Mr. Zembiec said the town of Wilna already had local zoning enacted for solar projects. In addition the preliminary project concept is for the east side of the power canal not on west which faces the village residential area.
Through the NYSERDA program there will be opportunity for public input.
To learn more about the build-ready program, visit https://www.nyserda,ny.gov/build-ready or email buildready@nyserda.ny.gov.
