The agency that manages outflows from Lake Ontario decided to reduce them Wednesday after lake levels fell to 247.7 feet.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced its decision on Facebook to end the 69-day stretch of maintaining outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario at 10,400-cubic-meters-per-second and reduce them to 10,100-cubic-meters-per-second, a 3 percent reduction.
The new outflows remain above the safe navigation flow limit for commercial shipping, according to the board, and will be kept above the limit “for the foreseeable future.”
Lake levels have dropped 17 inches from June 15, when outflows reached 10,400 cubic-meters-per-second, to Tuesday from 249.08 feet, the highest level reached, to 247.67 feet.
