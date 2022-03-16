FORT DRUM — Water rescues along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will soon get the help of helicopters from Fort Drum.
On Wednesday, 10th Mountain Division and U.S. Coast Guard officials signed a memorandum to allow Fort Drum helicopters to respond to local water rescues.
The agreement will allow the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to provide overwater air support during search and rescue — known as SAR — operations with HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.
Two Coast Guard stations within Fort Drum’s area of operations — in Alexandria Bay and Oswego — are responsible for providing search and rescue services when needed.
Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, and Rear Admiral Michael J. Johnston, U.S. Coast Guard 9th District commander, signed the memorandum of understanding.
They said the agreement solidifies the combined efforts and resources of the 10th Mountain Division and Coast Guard for the betterment of the north country.
“It’s great when our community can see what we do as services together, and through that partnership, what we can do for our community,” Gen. Beagle said. “It’s great that we can provide a service to the community that has never really been there before, in terms of how we can leverage our capabilities between the two of us.”
Under the agreement, Fort Drum will send out HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to respond with support to mayday calls, missing divers and swimmers, capsized vessels and otherwise stranded individuals on the St. Lawrence Seaway and on Lake Ontario.
The aviators of C Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, known as Mountain DUSTOFF, will be able to use forward-looking infrared systems in the Black Hawk helicopters to locate missing persons or vessels and relay the locations to Coast Guard assets in the water via radio.
Gen. Beagle said that every minute matters in a SAR operation, and the 10th CAB has the personnel and equipment well-suited to assist with timely response to area SAR missions.
“Fort Drum’s location provides the potential for timelier rescue efforts and enhances the training and readiness of both organizations,” said Col. Travis L. McIntosh, 10th CAB commander.
The MOU formalizes the procedures and guidelines that will be used.
Admiral Johnston said that the partnership originated when an engineer officer and aviator — two next-door neighbors — discussed the idea of joint rescue operations.
“They just started talking,” he said, “started talking about what we could do together. Then it started rising up the chain (of command), and as soon as I heard about it, I thought ‘That sounds great.’”
He said that Gen. Beagle had the same reaction.
“As soon as he got on the videoconference, he said, ‘We’re all in,’” Johnston said.
Admiral Johnston said that the Coast Guard covers a massive area and it relies on partnerships at times to accomplish missions.
“Together we’re just better,” he said. “And I think that’s how we’re successful as an organization.”
While both Coast Guard stations have SAR capabilities, the closest Coast Guard air asset is in Detroit, a straight-line distance of 324 nautical miles away.
