WATERTOWN — Wildlife biologists will be using lethal means when they go out tonight to haze the thousands of crows roost in trees around the city.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city’s consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, has been authorized to use air rifles to kill a few crows to try to scare off the roost.
When asked whether the biologists were going use lethal means, Mr. Mix said, “I believe so.”
On Tuesday night, City Council members Sarah V. Compo and Lisa A. Ruggiero said they’ve been getting complaints from residents who want something done to get rid of the pesky birds.
The city scheduled biologists from Loomacres to be in town Thursday night for the latest round of hazing the crows.
Recently, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith proposed killing a few crows to scare off the rest of the flock.
For years, thousands of crows have spent the night roosting in trees around the city.
After the mayor suggested killing some crows, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, came out to oppose shooting crows to scare off the remainder of the roost.
The crows have been a problem in the northern Washington Street area all winter. Other popular roost areas are behind Watertown High School on Washington Street, around Factory Street and along the Black River.
The hazing also includes the use of spotlights, specialized remote-controlled aircraft, playing distress calls, firing pyrotechnics and using hand-held lasers and paint ball markers. So far, high-powered air rifles have not been used.
City officials have been worried about the health risks of the crow droppings.
Residents are encouraged to provide the location, estimated size and dates and times of crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods.
Loomacres relies on this information to identify nuisance crow flocks and to target hazing efforts. The toll-free number to report crow activities is 1-800-243-1462, ext. 1. To report crow activities online, go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or click on the link on the city’s home page at www.watertown-ny.gov. The link will appear in the center of the page in the “Press Releases” column.
