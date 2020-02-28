WATERTOWN — The first defendant charged with invading a house in Theresa last year was found guilty this week. And his codefendant’s trial is coming up, while the third took a deal.
A jury deliberated for roughly six hours Thursday after the three-day trial of Patrick U. Ponzo, 34, Albany, who was found guilty of five counts, including first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. His codefendants, Haley J. Recor, then 19, Watertown, and Robert I. Sawyer, 32, Philadelphia, faced the same charges.
According to state police, the robbery took place at around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019. State police in Philadelphia were dispatched to a reported home invasion involving a firearm at 31551 Moon Lake Road in the town of Theresa. Mr. Ponzo, Mr. Sawyer and Ms. Recor had already fled the scene in a Dodge Dart. They wouldn’t make it far, however, as they crashed and continued on foot. They all split up and investigators would locate all three that morning.
At the trial this week, Ms. Recor, after pleading guilty in August 2019 to lesser charges in exchange for her cooperation, testified against Mr. Ponzo. She took the stand and said Mr. Ponzo threatened her, saying “your client is dangerous” to his attorney, John Hallett, as he cross-examined.
Ms. Recor testified that she lied in her initial statement to investigators. She said that night she was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA, commonly known as molly or ecstasy. She had since been sober for some time before testifying.
Ms. Recor said it was around 11:30 p.m. when she, Mr. Ponzo and Mr. Sawyer began driving to Theresa. When they got to Moon Lake Road, Ms. Recor said they pulled their vehicle to the side of the road before walking to the house at around 12:30 a.m.
Ms. Recor testified that her job during the invasion, assigned to her by Mr. Ponzo and Mr. Sawyer, was to knock on the door until a person opened, then act like she had been sexually assaulted. She testified that the two men told her to dress as if she had just been assaulted.
Ms. Recor said she knocked on the front door as Mr. Ponzo waited to her left, holding a firearm. She said a man came to the door without opening it, cracked the blinds and told her to leave, so she began walking to the driveway where Mr. Sawyer was waiting in the road, according to her testimony. When she walked away from the house, Ms. Recor said Mr. Ponzo then kicked in the door and went inside.
After the invasion, the trio ran back to the car and fled the scene. Ms. Recor testified that they reached at least 70 mph before crashing the Dodge Dart they were traveling in. Their vehicle became inoperable, and the three began fleeing on foot, Ms. Recor testified, saying Mr. Ponzo discarded the firearm somewhere in a field.
And at some point, the trio split up. Ms. Recor was found walking down Route 26 by an investigator who was responding to the scene. Mr. Ponzo was later found by police when he returned to the vehicle owner’s residence. And Mr. Sawyer was found in a heavily-wooded area thanks to the tracking of a bloodhound.
Mr. Ponzo is scheduled to be sentenced April 30, while Mr. Sawyer’s trial is scheduled to begin March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.