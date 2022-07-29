Police say man fatally shot neighbor after argument

CLAYTON — Alcohol is suspected to have been involved in a rollover crash in which a 20-year-old was ejected from a vehicle Friday morning.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., state police responded to Black Creek Road for the crash. Troopers found a vehicle around 30 feet off the road when they arrived. It appears the vehicle rolled over and the driver, Seth R. Savage, 20, of Redwood, was ejected. Mr. Savage complained at the scene of pain throughout his body, and he was taken to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, with what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

