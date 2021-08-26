ADAMS — One woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center after the vehicle she was driving flipped on Interstate 81 Wednesday evening.
Margot W. Menkel, 21, Alexandria Bay, was taken to the hospital after her vehicle crashed just south of Adams on I-81.
It was shortly after 10 p.m. and the Adams Fire Department was at the South Jefferson Central School Bruce Clarke High School for a faulty natural gas detector when they were called to the rollover.
They found that Ms. Menkel’s vehicle had rolled before landing upright and on top of a guard rail. She was trapped inside, so Adams firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to cut the front door off and pull Ms. Menkel out of the vehicle. Robert Simpson, a spokesperson for the Adams Fire Department, said it appears she was transported to Samaritan. Her condition was unclear.
