ALEXANDRIA BAY — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a New York City man on drug charges after nearly 400 pounds of marijuana were seized from his townhouse on Wednesday night.
En Li, 36, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
A Border Patrol canine team found nine duffel bags containing 393 pounds of pot in various locations within the townhouse at Harbor Village Villas on Anthony Street, federal agents said in a press release.
The marijuana has a street value of more than $314,400, Border Patrol agents said.
After a search warrant was issued, the marijuana was seized and Mr. Li, a U.S. citizen, was arrested at the scene.
Border Patrol agents responded to what was described as suspicious activity at the townhouse development. The canine first alerted to a van parked outside the residence before the search continued.
The investigation was conducted by Border Patrol agents from the Wellesley Island Station, along with Homeland Security Investigations, Metro Jefferson County Drug Task Force, state police, state parks police, and Alexandria Bay Police Department.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-331-0353 toll free.
