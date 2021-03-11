ALEXANDRIA BAY — Come summertime, there may be no lifeguards available to watch the village beach.
According to village Trustee Julia Erck, nobody has applied to work as a village lifeguard yet this year. She said the village has had an ongoing issue getting enough lifeguards every year, but this year is the first time in recent memory they haven’t had any applicants at all.
Facing a total lack of lifeguards for this year, Mrs. Erck said that if the village doesn’t get some applicants before the season begins, they’ll have to keep the village’s public beach closed.
“Legally, without a lifeguard, we can’t open our beach,” she said. “Sitting here, I just really can’t believe it.”
Typically, at least a few of the lifeguards from the previous year come back, but the village beach was closed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and any of the lifeguards who would have come back this year aren’t able to.
“We have no lifeguards,” she told the village Board of Trustees on Tuesday. “Four of our five lifeguards needed to be re-certified last year and because of COVID there were no re-certification courses.”
Mrs. Erck said the Red Cross simply extended existing lifeguard certifications, which are usually valid for two years, through the summer last year to account for the lack of available training. Once the winter came, all the extended certifications expired.
The village’s lifeguards are almost always local teenagers who have taken the lifeguarding course somewhere nearby and are in search of a local summer job. Finding locals who have the proper certifications has proven difficult because there are no lifeguarding classes available for Alexandria Bay residents. Some nearby school districts offer the courses, but only to their own students.
Alexandria Central School District does not have a pool to host any classes themselves.
Mrs. Erck said she had talked with Thousand Islands Central School District and Indian River School District officials, the two closest districts with pools available, but neither was able to provide lifeguard training for students who didn’t attend their schools.
“It was because of COVID regulations as far as why they can’t take anyone from outside their district, and I think they offer the classes during the school day as well,” she said.
Typically, village lifeguards have gotten their certifications at nearby schools or other places that host certification courses. One year, a village resident got her certification up in Ogdensburg, a 40-minute drive north.
Mrs. Erck said when her daughter was looking to get her lifeguard certification a few years ago, she had to drive nearly 100 miles to Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica every day for about a week, and then 100 miles back.
“It’s not an easy class to take and it does cost quite a bit of money and time,” Mrs. Erck said.
The village has been facing this lifeguard staffing issue for a long time. Mrs. Erck said she tried tackling the issue as a parent a number of years ago and wasn’t able to make much headway.
When she joined the village Board of Trustees six years ago, she said she tried to convince the board to raise its lifeguard wages even just slightly above the rates the state pays lifeguards to work at its state parks — many lifeguards would rather work at the nearby Keewaydin State Park because of its higher wages.
“I have, in the past, advocated that we pay like a quarter more per hour than what the state pays, just so we could try to get another lifeguard,” she said.
Mrs. Erck said she’s tried many different methods to solve the issue. She’s talked with state legislators, county leaders, school districts and the Red Cross, but after more than six years trying to address the issue, she’s made little progress.
She said that as far as this year is concerned, the village will have to wait and see what happens, but with the lack of local certification classes and the difficulty the village has in getting lifeguards even in normal times, she’s not sure what the future will hold.
“I’m disappointed; I’m super frustrated by this because I did try to address this — as a parent with a child who wanted to be a lifeguard on top of being a village trustee,” she said. “It’s just still beyond frustrating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.