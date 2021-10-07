ALEXANDRIA BAY — A 39-year-old was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to steal a purse from a woman at the Big M store on Route 12.
State police said they responded to the store for an attempted robbery at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that a man displayed a knife and attempted to steal a purse from a 68-year-old female customer. The man then fled the scene without getting the purse.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher J. Brundage, 39, of Alexandria Bay. He was charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Cape Vincent Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail. State police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
