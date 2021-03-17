ALEXANDRIA BAY — A 37-year-old has been charged by state police with several counts after he allegedly assaulted a man with a baseball bat.
State police on Tuesday arrested Patrick M. Belden, 38 Walton St., Apt. 5, and charged him with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
Mr. Belden is accused of unlawfully entering the apartment of a 49-year-old man with a baseball bat. Mr. Belden allegedly forced the man out of his apartment and to the basement of the building before he assaulted him with the bat. The victim was taken to River Hospital, treated and then released.
Mr. Belden was arraigned in Watertown City Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.
