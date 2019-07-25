ALEXANDRIA BAY — An Alexandria Bay man died after a motorcycle accident at 9:33 p.m. July 24 near the intersection of Church and Washington streets.
Joshua David, officer in charge for the village police, said initial findings from an ongoing investigation lead him to believe the motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole when he tried to turn left onto Washington Street from Church Street. The man was traveling west on Catherine Avenue before turning onto Church Street.
The Alexandria Bay Fire Department transported the man, who has not been identified until next of kin can be notified, to River Hospital via ambulance, and he was pronounced dead. Mr. David said LifeNet was contacted to airlift the man from River Hospital of Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, but it was called off after his death.
“He didn’t stay stable long enough when he crashed,” Mr. David said. “He never made it.”
In addition to local law enforcement and firefighters, state police and the Jefferson County sheriff’s department also responded to the accident.
Officers believe only the motorcyclist was involved in the accident, although the investigation remains ongoing, Mr. David said. The motorcycle itself sustained minor damage.
