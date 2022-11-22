ALEXANDRIA BAY — Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle/truck crash on Nov. 12, according to a news release from state police.
Police say the crash, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 2, occurred when a 2007 Ford box truck which was being operated by Randy J. Murphy, 21, of LaFargeville, was traveling north on County Route 2 when he turned left at an intersection and into the path of a 2005 Honda motorcycle being operated by Mr. Bellman, who was traveling east on Route 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.