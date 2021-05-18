ALEXANDRIA BAY — It’s all about teamwork for village mayor Steven E. Jarvis, and he wants to highlight what he and the village Board of Trustees have done together as he runs for his third term.
“I want to emphasize the work of the board, not just me,” he said. “It’s the five of us.”
Mr. Jarvis has served as the village mayor since he was elected in 2017, and served on the village Board of Trustees for eight years before that.
The mayor said that as he runs for re-election, he is focused on infrastructure. He said he wants the village government to be a strong steward of the extensive water, sewer and road network it has built up.
Already, he said there are a number of projects planned for 2021, once the tourism season ends. Overall, more than $5 million will be spent on renovations at the Upper and Lower James Street docks and the Holland Street dock, as well as sidewalk replacements, lighting upgrades, a wharf reconstruction and repairs at the Sisson Street water plant.
Mr. Jarvis said the village has shifted its construction season to after the busiest months for tourism to lessen the impact of these major projects on local businesses.
“We have to work with our business people, so we do not interrupt the tourist season,” Mr. Jarvis said. “We’ve scheduled all this to start after Labor Day.”
The village recently commissioned a professional study of its water and sewer departments to find areas of concern and develop a plan to repair and improve their capacities. Mr. Jarvis said the village board, and previous leadership teams, have commissioned similar studies before, but rarely acted on the recommendations made. He wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“Previous boards, they couldn’t find the money, or they just didn’t do anything,” he said. “That can’t keep happening.”
Although the water study isn’t fully finished yet, Mr. Jarvis said the board is ready to move on one of the recommendations to replace the water tower on Rockwell Street. The tower has been dry for a number of years, according to Mr. Jarvis, and the village board had repeatedly considered repairing it or replacing it. In 2018, they planned to replace the tower the following year, but that project was put on hold.
Now, Mr. Jarvis said the village has secured $1.5 million toward the project, and is actively seeking ways to pay for the remaining $500,000 it would cost to take the old tower out and install a new reservoir.
Overall, Mr. Jarvis said there is $8 million to $9 million worth of projects that must be undertaken for the village water department, and anywhere from $9 million to $14 million in projects for the village’s sewer department. Going forward, Mr. Jarvis said the village will need a steady hand guiding the decisions on where to invest the limited money on hand, and he feels he can do that.
As an example, Mr. Jarvis brought up a debate he saw years ago. The board was considering options for repairing or replacing the village’s aging sewage treatment plant, which was built in 1973 and is now well beyond its expected operating lifetime. He said the trustees considered purchasing a new plot of land a few miles away from the current site and building a new plant there.
“I had to ask why,” he said. “We have all this property at the current spot, which we own outright, why are we going to buy a new site and spend all this money when the work can be done right here?”
When it comes to the village’s infrastructure, the mayor said there’s a lot of pressure to get things right. The village has six agreements with outside governments, including five individual agreements with the surrounding town of Alexandria and one with the nearby town of Orleans to sell water to their residents.
“We have six different districts outside the village of Alexandria Bay that we provide water to. We are in the business of selling water and we have a responsibility there,” he said.
To finance the large number of infrastructure projects that Mr. Jarvis says must be taken care of soon, he said he would like to pursue state and federal grants and other public funding avenues.
“The money is out there,” he said. “We just have to find it and apply.”
Mr. Jarvis said that these infrastructure investments will have more than just ancillary benefits for village residents. The village Water Department is moving forward with water meter upgrades, which, once installed, will allow water department employees to monitor usage more accurately. Mr. Jarvis said, once those are installed, water leaks in residents houses will be more easily found, and water bills will more accurately reflect what a household uses.
“It’ll save us money, it’ll save residents money, it will help everyone in the long run,” he said.
Mr. Jarvis has lived in the village for more than 40 years. The Redwood-born north country native moved to the village with his wife after inheriting a family home, after spending a few years in the Navy.
“I was a Navy dental tech medic, I’ve been all around the world,” he said. “June of 1975 I got out of active duty and went into the reserves for three years.”
When he returned to the north country, Mr. Jarvis and his wife both worked at Samaritan Medical Center. He worked in the respiratory therapy department for a number of years, before making a career change.
“I switched to corrections, started downstate at Sing Sing (Correctional Facility), moved to Watertown and then to Cape Vincent,” he said.
In 2000, Mr. Jarvis was promoted to sergeant and worked at Five Points Correctional Facility, a super-max facility in Romulus, before returning to Cape Vincent.
Now the father of three adult children, Mr. Jarvis is retired. He said he and his wife spend a good deal of time in their home’s garden nowadays.
Mr. Jarvis is running as the Democratic candidate for this year’s mayoral election, against village trustee Julia A. Erck, who is running as a Republican. Neither candidate is facing a primary challenge, and so they will face off in the general election Nov. 2.
