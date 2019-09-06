ALEXANDRIA BAY — A broken pole caused a power outage that lasted several hours and affected 62 National Grid customers Friday.
Utility spokeswoman Heather Romero said crews were dispatched to address the issue and expected to restore power to customers by 7 p.m.
One of the customers was River Hospital, but Andrea Roden, director of marketing and community relations, said the hospital used a generator for backup power at the onset of the outage Friday afternoon.
“We were running on generator power, so we were still operational,” she said.
