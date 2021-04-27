ALEXANDRIA BAY — Route 26 in the town of Alexandria was closed for much of Tuesday morning after a pickup truck struck a pole.
At about 8:30 a.m., fire departments in Alexandria Bay and Plessis were dispatched to 23478 Route 26, where a truck towing a skid steer had crashed through a guard rail and into a pole.
Striking the pole likely prevented the truck from continuing down the ditch and into a creek.
The road was closed for hours as crews from National Grid worked to replace the broken pole. It appears the driver of the truck was uninjured.
First responders were still on scene as of noon.
