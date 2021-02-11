ALEXANDRIA BAY — After about five months of work, the village Board of Trustees approved their police reform plan at Tuesday’s meeting.
After months of protests against police brutality across the country, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order in June of last year requiring any New York state municipality with a police force to draft a police reform and reinvention plan by April 1, or lose access to state funding.
“We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them,” Gov. Cuomo said in a news statement announcing the initiative.
In about five pages, Alexandria Bay officials laid out a mission statement, a set of guiding principles and a rule amending the department’s use of force policy, but made few policy or structural changes.
Village Mayor Steven E. Jarvis said the village hasn’t had significant issues with its police department, and so the board didn’t feel the need to implement sweeping reforms.
“We have very professional officers,” he said. “We didn’t make any major changes.”
The Alexandria Bay police force is small, comprised of 13 part-time officers. Mayor Jarvis said most of those part-time officers have other jobs with nearby police departments, or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and are all well known by locals and engaged with their community.
According to the newly drafted mission statement, the Alexandria Bay Police Department follows the Peelian principles of policing, which were established in 19th century Britain by the “father of modern policing” Sir Robert Peel, who oversaw the founding of the London police force.
The Peelian principles state that police should measure their effectiveness by the absence of crime, rather than the number of arrests made, and that effective authority relies on trust and accountability of the governed to maintain that authority.
The Alexandria Bay guiding principles as stated in the reinvention plan follow the Peelian doctrine exactly, and cite the doctrine’s nine basic tenets word-for-word.
According to the reform plan documents, a core principle of the department is respect. Officers are to respect members of the public, and must behave in a way that encourages the public to respect officers.
“To secure and maintain the respect and approval of the public means also the securing of the willing cooperation of the public in the task of securing observance of laws,” reads one of the guiding principles.
The statement also stresses that officers should work to ensure the public has a high opinion of the department by ensuring laws are enforced impartially, without consideration of the subject’s race, gender, sexual orientation, social standing, financial standing, religion or nation of origin.
Also included in the plan is a memo from Officer in Charge Joshua M. David, dated Dec. 7, 2020, that immediately prohibited any use of chokeholds or any restraint that involves the application of pressure to the throat, neck or spinal area by department officers. In June of last year, Gov. Cuomo signed the Eric Gardner Anti-Chokehold Act into law, which criminalized police use of the chokehold restraint method.
Mayor Jarvis said the board had been working to draft this review plan since late fall. He said the board relied on webinars from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to develop a plan, and Mr. David served as the village’s point person on the reforms. Mr. David could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The village also published a survey online asking residents for their views of the village police department. That survey had nine total responses. Most of the survey’s respondents had a largely positive things to say about Alexandria Bay police, and said they felt safe and protected within the village. Only one of the nine responses was overwhelmingly negative, and many had a number of questions left blank entirely.
The demographic questions on the survey also went largely unanswered. Nobody indicated they were American Indian, Asian, Black or African American, and nobody of Hispanic or Latino descent responded either.
Mayor Jarvis said while he would have liked to see more responses to the survey, it seems that there just wasn’t much interest from the community on the issue.
“We were hoping for more responses, that’s always a good thing, but it didn’t happen,” he said. “We set a deadline and we went with what we got.”
After approving the reform plan at Tuesday’s meeting, the village sent the plan to the state Division of the Budget for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.