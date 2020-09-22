ALEXANDRIA BAY —The village court will be dissolved on Dec 1, 2021, after officials found they did not have to hold a public vote on the issue.
Village officials had originally expected to hold a referendum on the measure to dissolve the court, with a question on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. But village attorney James A. Burrows said the village board found a referendum was only required in specific circumstances.
According to Mr. Burrows, a village can move to dissolve its court by passing a local law on the measure. That law is “subject to permissive referendum,” which means the town must announce the law is being considered, then must wait 30 days for a local resident to submit a petition calling for a referendum vote.
“If no petition that meets the requirements under election law is submitted with the village clerk within that time frame, within a number of parameters, then what would happen is, the referendum period would expire,” Mr. Burrows said during the village’s Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 15.
The announcement was published in the classified ads section of the Watertown Daily Times on Aug. 20, meaning local residents had until Sunday to submit a petition.
A petition was circulated online in mid-August calling for the village to hold a referendum vote. It only received 18 signatures. On Monday, village officials confirmed no petitions was submitted to the village Clerk’s Office within the allotted time frame.
Mr. Burrows said with no petition filed and no referendum required, he and the village clerk would coordinate and send the local law dissolving the village court off to the state Department of State, where it would become effective upon filing.
The court will remain in operation until the end of Justice Richard L. Drake’s term, which ends Dec. 1, 2021.
After dissolving, all matters handled by the village court will be moved to Alexandria Town Court. Mayor Steven Jarvis said the town, by law, must accept the additional cases.
“I have talked with the town supervisor, Mr. Brent Sweet, and he has spoken to their court clerks and judges,” Mayor Jarvis said. “He said they might expect five more cases a month with the changeover, and they don’t anticipate any problems.”
