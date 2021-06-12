LAFARGEVILLE — Scott D. Whitmore, a state trooper who was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, is set to return to full duty Monday.
Scans and lab work done last week on Mr. Whitmore, a trooper in Alexandria Bay, confirmed his cancer was gone. Since the day he was diagnosed in June 2020, Mr. Whitmore just wanted to be back to his normal routine of patrolling the roads of Orleans, Clayton, Cape Vincent, Theresa and Alexandria.
He was out of work and going through chemotherapy until his last treatment in January, but his immune system needed about six months to fully recoup. He said he was fortunate enough to be placed on light duty in Alexandria Bay instead of somewhere hours from his family, which he has been doing for the last few months. It’s mostly administrative work, paperwork, answering phones, cleaning cars, fixing equipment and simply busy work.
But now it’s time to get back to doing what he had been doing for the last 14 years.
He wants to thank everyone who donated to his family. The Sunoco gas station in Clayton raised roughly $500 for him, which he donated to the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service. Fire departments in Alexandria Bay, Depauville, Clayton and LaFargeville donated to him as well, which he has simply donated back to them or is in the process of doing so.
Some churches donated money to him as well, which he donated back too. One church didn’t want it back so he donated it to another cancer patient. Letters coming from as far away as Boonville and the Adirondacks area included well wishes and prayers, and he’s just thankful for it all.
“I think we have donated around 95 percent of the money donated to us,” he said, “and we just want to say thank you.”
Mr. Whitmore has been staying home for much of the last year, but so was everyone else.
“I don’t think I missed out on anything,” he said. “So I think it was kind of good timing with COVID. It kind of worked out in my favor.”
