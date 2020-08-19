ALEXANDRIA BAY — The village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to consider abolishing the village court during their regular meeting last month.
Village voters on Election Day, Nov. 3, will decide whether to keep the court. If they vote to dissolve the court, the town court for Alexandria would take over its responsibilities.
Mayor Steven Jarvis said money is the main reason the board decided to consider doing away with the court.
“The biggest point is cost effectiveness for the village,” he said. “We’re just looking at saving the taxpayers.”
The village justice for Alexandria Bay is Richard L. Drake, who will be up for re-election in November of 2021. If voters decide to do away with the court, it would continue to operate until the end of Justice Drake’s term.
Justice Drake said he doesn’t believe there’s just cause to dissolve the court.
“I think that the court has got a lot of value for the village,” he said. “I know where they’re coming from, but I don’t agree with their direction of travel.”
Justice Drake said he doesn’t believe the village court should be looked at from a purely cost-based perspective, and believes the village court offers unique and specific services to the village that could not be easily recreated in the town court.
“We’re a tourist town, and a lot of people will come up here just for a weekend,” he said. “Let’s say they get a ticket, they want to handle it before they leave. I say ‘Hey, come in on Monday afternoon at 12 and we can take care of it.”
He said that flexibility is an asset for a village like Alexandria Bay.
He also said that the village court, which is located in the same building as the rest of the village government offices, provides benefits to the other government departments.
“Last year I got a JCAP grant for about $4,000,” he said. “What did I do with the money? I put cameras here in the hall, in front of the police station, and I put a monitor in front of my clerk. Guess who gets the benefit? Not only the clerk, but the village finance office, the village clerk, and the police officers and any people holding a meeting in the big room here. If you did not have this court, I could not have gotten that money.”
Justice Drake also mentioned that, as the village court is overseen by the state of New York directly, the resources it currently uses are the property of the state. If the village court were to dissolve, all of the technology, furniture and other items within its offices would be taken back to Albany.
In 2016 the village considered dissolving the court as well. Voters rejected the proposition at the ballot box that November, with 220 voting no to 188 yes votes.
Mayor Jarvis said that this year, the situation is different. Rising costs and low income from tickets have made the court a financial drain.
According to the village budget, the village spent $33,159 to maintain the court in 2019, and took in $8,951 in fines, fees and parking tickets. Therefore, the town had a net cost of $24,208 to maintain the village court last year.
Brent Sweet, town supervisor for Alexandria, said that the town and village have been in talks about having the Alexandria town court take over the village court’s responsibilities, and town officials are considering that factor as they draft their budget for next year.
Mayor Jarvis said that, if the court were to dissolve, Justice Drake would have enough time to run for town court justice if he wished to continue working in the local courts.
Justice Drake said that he would absolutely consider running for town justice if the village court were to be dissolved, but he is turning 77 next month, and another four-year term in the town court would take him to the age of 81.
“I started working on the farms when I was 12 years old,” he said. “I’m getting wore out.”
