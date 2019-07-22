ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Town Council aired its frustration with the town clerk taking an unexplained, indeterminate absence in an online statement about changes in office hours.
The board wrote in a statement on its website stating that Town Clerk Jessy Hudon didn’t respond to the board’s inquiry about the length of her absence, which Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet said began in the first week of the month, and it encouraged her to “break her silence and inform the board as to what her plans are.” Mr. Sweet said he only knew Ms. Hudon left after being informed by Deputy Clerk Cheri VanBrocklin.
Ms. Hudon could not be reached for comment.
“The town clerk is a full-time elected position and the board also budgets for a part-time deputy town clerk who is hired by and reports to the town clerk. The payroll costs to the town of Alexandria for these two employees is just under $110,000,” the statement reads. “The board does not have room in the budget for a third person to cover the town clerk’s absence unless the town clerk is willing to voluntarily forgo part of her salary to fund that person. During her absence, she will be drawing her full salary.”
The town clerk performs such duties as issuing marriage, dog, hunting and fishing licenses, and water and sewer bills, according to the town’s website.
In response to Ms. Hudon’s absence, the board cut clerk office hours from 42 to 28 hours per week, the number of hours the deputy clerk works. Residents can visit the office from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Mr. Sweet said the board published the statement because several residents asked about the length of Ms. Hudon’s absence and why she still receives payment. State law, the board contends, requires that elected officials continue receiving their salaries despite any absence for sickness, vacation or personal reasons.
Tensions escalated when Ms. Hudon was absent when the town needed to send out water and sewer service billing notices. The board last week adopted a resolution stopping Ms. Hudon from receiving stipends for water and sewer billing.
“A lot of people are not getting the services they think they should get from the town of Alexandria,” Mr. Sweet said. “We’re just trying to make everything continue to run as smoothly as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.