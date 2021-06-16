ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Alexandria Central School was evacuated Wednesday after some students reportedly would not be attending the last day of school because of an alleged bomb threat, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It turned out there were no explosive devices or any indication of such devices in or on the school buses or property.
Police say that at about 7:29 a.m., the 911 Center was notified by school Superintendent Christopher M. Clapper that some students would not be attending the last day of school because of an “alleged bomb threat.”
After all the students were evacuated, explosive-detecting K-9s and their handlers from the sheriff’s office and state police searched buses and the school building. There were no devices in the building or on the property or buses, nor was there any indication of a device, according to the sheriff’s office.
Students were safely taken home or picked up by parents once the school building was cleared for re-entry by staff and administration. An investigation into the origin of the threat is ongoing and further details will be released when available, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the school, village police, public works, fire department, state police and park police.
