ALEXANDRIA BAY — With only one ambulance service left in the town of Alexandria, the Town Council wants to provide more support through a possible new tax.
The town board has considered implementing a town tax to support the ambulance service provided by the Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Department. The tax, if adopted, would not apply to village residents.
Supervisor Brent H. Sweet said since the Redwood Fire Department discontinued its ambulance service in November, which helped transport ailing residents from outlying areas of the town, the village fire department’s ambulance began providing coverage to those areas. With the village ambulance providing additional coverage, Mr. Sweet said town officials believed town residents should provide more support.
“What it really would do is make all the taxpayers in the town pay a tax funding the ambulance service,” Mr. Sweet said, “because the ambulance service is townwide.”
Officials mulled over a tax of 10 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, which Town Assessor Brad “Shookie” Millett, who also serves as a village trustee, said should raise $50,000 to $60,000 for the ambulance.
Mr. Sweet said a tax would replace a general fund balance expense from the town, which equalled $41,000 last year. The village allocated $189,000 to the entire department last year, Mr. Millett said.
While the ambulance from the village fire department provides coverage to all town residents on the mainland, it provides no service to town residents residing on Wellesley Island. Both Mr. Sweet and Mr. Millett said they want to avoid charging island residents for the village ambulance, but Mr. Sweet said they have to research how to address it further.
A portion of the island, including Westminister Park, lies in the town of Alexandria, while the rest, including Fineview and Thousand Island Park, lie in the town of Orleans.
“We’re not sure how we would handle Wellesley Island because I know the town gives money to Orleans to run the ambulance over there,” Mr. Sweet said.
Officials plan to research the prospect of an ambulance tax further, Mr. Sweet said. They have discussed the matter with Roxanne M. Burns, Jefferson County Real Property director, and communities like Cape Vincent and Theresa that have similar, consolidated health taxes for health services.
Cheryl VanBrocklin, second assistant chief for the village fire department, said she was aware of the proposed tax but has not spoken to officials. The ambulance service relies not only on municipal funds, but also donations. Ms. VanBrocklin said the department fundraises and occasionally receives donations from the people transported to River Hospital or anywhere else by the ambulance.
The ambulance service has six volunteer emergency medical technicians, as well as firefighters who volunteer to drive. It also has a contracted provider from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services in Watertown that awaits any calls at the station from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, which Ms. VanBrocklin said is the largest expense for the service. The department recently purchased a second ambulance, which Ms. VanBrocklin said will be in service when the department receives the registration from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
“EMS is a very expensive business, and in order to provide the service that the community needs, we’re going to eventually need to look at some additional revenue for the squad,” she said.
