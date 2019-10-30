ALEXANDRIA BAY — The fate of a plan to revitalize the former Bonnie Castle Recreation Center for a new municipal ice arena, sports fields, and maybe event hub, all for $5.5 million, will be determined in the general election Tuesday.
Voters registered in the town of Alexandria and village of Alexandria Bay will decide whether the town council purchases the 40,000-square-foot arena, other buildings at the site and 300 acres on Route 12 for $300,000. The town would transform the property into a new municipal center that will offer skating and hockey in the arena, similar to the town’s existing arena on Bolton Avenue, a walking trail and fields for soccer, baseball and softball. The effort is described as proposition one on the ballot.
Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet said residents have pitched additional possible uses for the new municipal arena and ancillary structures, including concerts, craft fairs, flea markets and trade shows, similar to festivities hosted at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton and Watertown Municipal Arena. The town would not be directly involved in the events.
“A lot of town taxpayers would like those type of events in this township,” Mr. Sweet said.
Voters also will face a second proposition on their ballots: determining whether to allow the town board to borrow up to $5.5 million, the estimated cost of both the property acquisition, renovations and improvements to the property, in bonds.
Mr. Sweet, however, said the board has no plans to use bond financing for the project. Municipal construction projects typically require governing entities to pass bond resolutions, even if they do not use bond financing.
Instead of using bonds, the board plans to use $300,000 from the general fund A for the purchase of the property, apply for $3 million in grants from various agencies and possibly seek low-interest financing for renovations. The purchase should not affect town tax rates, Mr. Sweet said, although the rate is expected to increase due to additional expenses, particularly for labor.
The projected cost does not account for future operational expenses, which Mr. Sweet said the board hopes would be similar to the town of Clayton’s costs for its arena. The board would need to hire more workers for the new arena in Alexandria.
“(The board does) not want to burden the taxpayers with a $5.5 million bond,” Mr. Sweet said. “We’re going to do things first that we can afford to do with very little borrowing, or no borrowing.”
A couple of local taxpayers pitched the prospect of purchasing part of the Bonnie Castle property from owner David C. Muraco, president of Empire Management of CNY, DeWitt, to the board as it mulled ways to provide residents an updated ice arena.
Before considering the prospective acquisition, the board evaluated two options for giving taxpayers a new arena: investing $5.76 million to renovate the existing one or spending $12 to $15 million to build a new facility on 170 acres at the intersection of Route 12 and Swan Hollow Road it would purchase from Richard K. Champney.
Mr. Sweet said the board received another idea from a taxpayer to build a new arena on a portion of the Alexandria Bay Municipal Golf Course. The effort, however, would require consent form the village, almost as much investment as building the center on Mr. Champney’s property and a requirement to dig new golf holes to replace any lost for the construction.
Unlike the other locations, Mr. Sweet said the Bonnie Castle property has suitable acreage for new sports fields, bleachers, about 500 parking spaces and the possibility of adding parking.
“That was part of the problem with the existing arena: it doesn’t have enough room to be a convention center,” Mr. Sweet said.
Transforming the complex into a new municipal recreation center will require years of grant seeking, construction and renovation. Updates to the arena itself may not start until 2023.
A proposed time frame from the town calls for bid solicitation for site clean up, initial construction of the first athletic field and work on the back pole barn in 2020; finishing the first athletic field, pole barn and a new toilet facility in 2021; finishing the second athletic field and walking trail in 2022, and, pending available funds, commencing arena updates in 2023.
When asked what would happen if voters rejected the project, Mr. Sweet said, “We’re back to square one.”
“Then there will be no project at Bonnie Castle (Recreation Center),” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.