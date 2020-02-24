ALEXANDRIA BAY — Water fees for town of Alexandria taxpayers could rise through new usage rates the Town Council plans to adopt.
The town will host public hearings for new, higher rates for users on Route 12, Otter Street, Carnegie Bay Road and Redwood, as well as Edgewood Resort starting at 6:15 p.m. March 18. The plan also calls for the Carnegie Bay district only having one rate, as opposed to multiple rates based on usage.
The board decided to raise the water rates for users after the village increased its charges for supplying water to the town to deal with rising expenses, said Supervisor Brent H. Sweet. Increases in water rates would range from $2 to more than $4 per 1,000 gallons, or between 16 and 86 percent, depending on the district. Mr. Sweet said the increases reflect the additional charges from the village, which range from $1 to $3.50 per 1,000 gallons, or between 15 and 80 percent, depending on the district. Each rate accounts for the water supply, operations and maintenance.
Town and village officials met four times last year to negotiate new fees, Mr. Sweet said, adding that the village originally pitched higher charges.
“We went back to the negotiating table with them a couple of times and actually renegotiated the numbers,” Mr. Sweet said. “Some of the numbers went down due to our renegotiations.”
The village provides water treated at its plant that flows through the town’s system of water lines to town property owners. The town pays the village for the service, then bills town users for the water, as well as its own workers’ operations and maintenance. Town users pay water bills on a quarterly basis.
The new rates for each district the village uses to bill the town took affect last month, as well as new rates for village users.
Mayor Steven E. Jarvis said rising payroll, chlorine and other costs prompted the Village Board of Trustees to increase expenses for the town. For example, after a part-time water employee retired, the village hired two full-time employees, including “Mr. Morristown” Kevin J. Crosby, for the water and sewer departments, raising personnel costs. Mr. Jarvis said the two workers also help out the Department of Public Works when possible.
“(The rate hike) has been in the works for almost two years,” Mr. Jarvis said, “and the town has not had an increase for 12 years.”
In addition to raising water rates for all districts, the town board also plans to increase the operating and maintenance fees for the financially deficient Carnegie Bay district by tenfold.
Mr. Sweet said the district has a negative fund balance of $14,039.32. With an operation and maintenance fee of $2.34, which brought in $121.44 each year from 12 users who pay quarterly bills, Mr. Sweet said the town has not earned enough revenue to deal with water main breaks, which can cost thousands of dollars, or other emergencies. Raising the operation and maintenance fee should bring in about $1,000 a year for the district.
The town will eventually increase the operation and maintenance fees for all water districts, but as the only district in the red at the end of last year, Mr. Sweet said officials wanted to tackle the Carnegie Bay district first.
“Because Carnegie Bay has gotten out of whack ... we felt we had to deal with that one first,” he said.
The town board also wants to eventually incorporate a benefit assessment fee for its water districts, which Mr. Sweet said will require users who have no connection to the water system to pay for the ability to connect to it. When asked whether a benefit assessment would have to apply for all properties, including ones owned by taxpayers who pay for water usage, Mr. Sweet said, “We haven’t gotten an official answer to that question yet.”
Hundreds of Alexandria Bay, town of Alexandria and town of Orleans residents and businesses rely on water supplied by the village.
Proposed water rate increases
(per 1,000 gallons)
Route 12:
Current rate: $4.90
Proposed rate: $9.11
Carnegie Bay:
Current rate: $5.50
Proposed rate: $9.11
Redwood:
Current rate: $3.63
Proposed rate: $5.62
Otter Street:
Current rate: $4.90
Proposed rate: $6.46
Edgewood
Current rate: $7.82
Proposed rate: $9.11
