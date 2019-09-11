Alexandria town clerk returns to office

ALEXANDRIA BAY — Alexandria Town Clerk Jessy Hudon has returned to work, and normal hours at the town office have been restored.
Ms. Hudon said personal and health reasons prompted her to depart for an extended period around the first week of July. She returned full-time Monday. Town office hours were reduced during her absence, but it will once again be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“You know what? It feels good, it feels good,” to be back, she said. “Obviously there’s tension, but it’s OK. It’ll work itself out in the end.”
The Town Council previously aired its frustration with Ms. Hudon for taking what it deemed as an unexplained, indeterminate absence, and called for clarification, although Ms. Hudon said the board was aware of her health and personal circumstances. Ms. Hudon, who earns a salary of about $34,000, continued receiving payment during her absence.
