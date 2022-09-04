TILT acquires Blind Bay tract

Jeffrey T. Garnsey, president of the Save the River and Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper board of directors, in Blind Bay on an afternoon in April in Fishers Landing. CBP intended to build a border patrol station on the Blind Bay shoreline with docks, storage, a parking garage and thousands of square feet of offices and support space. Local environmentalists, property owners, business leaders and government officials became concerned with this plan, even drawing the attention of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer D-N.Y. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

ALEXANDRIA BAY — Local officials believe they may have a site available for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, a place that will offer the needed space without risking the St. Lawrence River’s sensitive ecosystems.

In a document shared with media last week, town of Alexandria supervisor Brent H. Sweet and Jefferson County Legislator Philip N. Reed, Sr., who represents the town of Alexandria, lay out a plan that offers a part of the town-owned “Bonnie Castle Stables,” property for sale or rent to CBP, to host the administrative and technical center the agency recently planned to build on Blind Bay, in the nearby town of Orleans.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

