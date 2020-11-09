ALEXANDRIA — Voters in the town of Alexandria chose last week to keep their highway superintendent and town clerk on as elected officials.
On the ballot for voters in the town last week were two questions: Should the town highway superintendent be appointed to the position by the town board?; and should the town clerk be appointed to the position by the town board?
By large margins, both measures failed. The vote was 1,234 no to 486 yes for town clerk, and 1,255 no to 455 yes for the highway superintendent. At most, 43 absentee ballots remain to be counted as of Monday night, but those will not tip the results meaningfully in either direction.
Highway Superintendent Edward M. “Mike” Tibbles, who had campaigned alongside a citizens group and Town Clerk Jessy Hudon to keep the positions elected, said he was very proud his side of the issue prevailed.
“I am extremely proud to know all the people that backed my position, and Jessy’s position, and reserved our right to free elections,” he said. “You can’t just give absolute power to just a few people in our township.”
Ms. Hudon could not be reached for comment Monday.
Some members of the town board had campaigned alongside another citizens group to make the positions appointed rather than elected. Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet said they introduced the measures as a way to get a sense of the voters’ wishes, and would respect the results.
“The vote count shows that the proposition got defeated soundly, by a large margin,” he said. “One of the biggest things the town board wanted to do when they embarked on this path was to give the voters a choice, and they voted not to support the propositions. We respect their vote and we’ll move forward from here.”
Mr. Sweet and other town board members, including Michael D. Fayette, argued before the election that making the two positions appointed could have saved the town tens of thousands of dollars, and would ensure that the people who fill those positions were performing to the board’s satisfaction.
Both Mr. Sweet and Mr. Fayette said in August that Ms. Hudon had taken 126 days out of 250 off in 2019, and they hoped they would be able to cut down on those absences by taking more direct control over the town clerk position.
Voters clearly did not agree with the board’s argument, and Mr. Sweet said the next step was to ensure the board, highway superintendent and town clerk all work well together again.
Mr. Tibbles said his relationship with the town board had soured in recent months, getting more and more combative.
“The town board, some of their constituents, their wives or whoever, made it a personal issue,” he said. “I hope that, some day, things will change. Either I will leave, retire or they will change their minds and start working with the public more than themselves. ... I’m just trying to do my job.”
Mr. Sweet said he and the rest of the board are ready to move forward, and he and Mr. Tibbles have already begun working together again for the annual town budget.
“There’s a lot of business that goes on among us, that just goes on every day, and I basically talk with him daily,” Mr. Sweet said. “We’ve been talking quite a bit since last week to reach a compromise on an issue of some proposed staff cuts at the highway barn, and we’re working on a compromise.”
Mr. Tibbles said he’s thoroughly pleased to see the town voters agreed with his point of view, and he’s looking forward to serving another term as their highway superintendent.
“I’m very, very proud to know everyone that backed this proposal, and we’re going to move on and take care of their roads,” he said.
