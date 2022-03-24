WATERTOWN — The family of the man who died this week after allegedly being doused in gasoline and then set on fire is glad the man who is accused of doing it is now charged with second-degree murder.
Khane O. Jones, 27, appeared in City Court Thursday morning after being charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday. He had previously been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault after having allegedly doused his childhood friend, Joshua R. Jones, also 27, in gasoline and then setting him on fire.
The arraignment hearing on Thursday was brief, with Jones entering a not guilty plea to the latest charge. He was ordered to continue to be held in jail without bail. He is being represented by a public defender.
Joshua, no relation to Khane Jones, was airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, after allegedly being set on fire at his mother’s apartment on Winslow street on Feb. 28. He underwent several surgeries after everything from his knees up was burned, all while medically paralyzed and in an induced coma. Joshua ultimately died on Sunday, resulting in the murder charge against his childhood best friend, Jones.
“Obviously this is very hard,” Makayla Benway, Joshua’s sister, said Thursday regarding her brother’s death. “It sucks, but we’re holding up the best we can.”
Ms. Benway said she and her family are glad that Jones was levied the additional charge.
“Knowing my brother isn’t in pain anymore does help,” she said. “But I know he wasn’t ready to die.”
Joshua’s funeral services at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. A Celebration of Life at the Watertown VFW is scheduled for 3 p.m. His burial will be on Tuesday.
Jones is scheduled to appear in court again next week.
