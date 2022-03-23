WATERTOWN — City police on Wednesday said they charged Khane O. Jones, 27, with second-degree murder after he allegedly lit his longtime friend on fire.
Mr. Jones allegedly doused Joshua R. Jones, also 27, in gas and then set him on fire on Monday, Feb. 28, at an apartment building in Watertown. Mr. Jones had been charged at the time with first-degree assault and first-degree arson. At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Jones was levied the additional charge of second-degree murder. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on the previous charges.
The fire resulted in Joshua suffering burns to around 81 percent of his body, or everything from his knees up. It also destroyed the house he was inside at the time, 122 Winslow St., where his mother, Tina M. Guildoo, had an apartment. She suffered a fractured bone. Joshua’s uncle, John M. Guildoo, suffered burns to his arms in face but has since recovered.
Joshua was in critical condition and underwent several surgeries while in an induced coma before he ultimately died on March 20, resulting in the murder charge against Mr. Jones, who was his childhood best friend.
