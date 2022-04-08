ALEXANDRIA BAY — Border protection officers in Jefferson County recently seized counterfeit designer scarves worth more than $285,000.
Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the scarves after the shipment — manifested as “clothing” — was examined at the Alexandria Bay port of entry. It was determined there were trademark violations and that the scarves were counterfeit.
A total of 588 scarves were seized by officers as they violated intellectual property rights of the Louis Vuitton trademark, according to the CBP.
Intellectual property rights violations pertain to products that infringe upon U.S. trademarks, copyrights and patents. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues and valuation issues.
“Our CBP officers focus on processing legitimate trade and travel and do a great job of intercepting fraudulent goods,” said Timothy Walker, director of the Alexandria Bay port. “We continue to have a pivotal role in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported counterfeit items.”
CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States to submit an E Allegation on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.
