WATERTOWN — A man faces a kidnapping count after allegedly forcing another man to drive him around while wielding a hatchet Wednesday morning.
Dustin R. King, 38, no fixed address, is charged by city police with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree kidnapping, all felonies.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said in a statement that uniformed patrols were dispatched to the 1400 block of Holcomb Street just after 11 a.m. Wednesday for a kidnapping complaint.
It is alleged that King menaced an unidentified male with a hatchet and forced the male to drive him around under the threat of serious physical injury. The suspect vehicle was located in the town of Watertown at Cold Creek Apartments, 24098 Route 12. The victim was taken from the scene unharmed and King charged.
King was arraigned in Jefferson County Central Arraignment Part court and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
City police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Dexter Police Department, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, state police and county dispatchers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.