WATERTOWN — An alleged trespassing incident at Watertown High School Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of an unidentified person.
City police said they are investigating an 18-year-old female who allegedly trespassed at the school on Wednesday.
City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said in a statement that it had been claimed in Snapchat posts that the individual had a weapon.
She said a school resource officer, Josh Davis, was present and confirmed there was no weapon involved.
She said all students are safe and that an arrest was made.
