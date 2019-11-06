WATERTOWN — Scott J. Allen once again will serve as town supervisor of Pamelia after defeating his opponent in the general election race Tuesday.
Mr. Allen, the Republican candidate who received 292 votes, defeated longtime councilman Timothy E. Kelly, the Democratic candidate who received 249 votes, according to unofficial election results. The town supervisor position has a two-year term.
Mr. Allen has consecutively served as supervisor since 2016 after defeating former supervisor Lawrence C. Longway in a Republican primary race in 2015.
