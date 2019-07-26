WATERTOWN — Mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman is now a part of the lawsuit to get three candidates on the ballot for the November election.
She joins voter Samuel S. Thomas in the lawsuit filed against the Jefferson County election commissioners to get three candidates on the ballot.
Her attorney,John Ciampoli, Long Island, along with Mr. Thomas’s attorney, Robert J. Slye, filed an amended petition adding Mrs. Crossman as a plaintiff in the action Thursday.
On July 17, Mr. Thomas filed an Article 78 proceeding in state Supreme Court that could resolve an impasse between the two Jefferson County election commissioners on whether Mrs. Crossman and Councilman Cody J. Horbacz should be put on the ballot.
They finished in a second place tie in the June 25 primary with 597 votes. Former Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith had the most votes with 837.
The issue stems from the mayoral race being nonpartisan, and the city’s law doesn’t have a provision in place for ties.
Making Mrs. Crossman a party to the lawsuit was expected since her attorney made a motion in state Supreme Court on July 19 that the other three candidates should also be a party to the lawsuit, since they have a stake in its outcome.
The case was postponed until 1 p.m. Aug. 7.
Cliff G. Olney III has said he plans to be a write-in candidate.
