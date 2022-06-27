WATERTOWN — For the first time this summer, both city pools are scheduled to be open Tuesday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Monday.
The Thompson Park pool has been open since Memorial Day Weekend, but only on the weekends, and it was closed Sunday due to mechanical issues. Mr. Mix said the problem has been resolved and the pool will reopen Tuesday.
Tuesday also will mark the first time in two years that the Steve D. Alteri Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will be open.
Both pools will operate daily for the season from noon to 7 p.m.
