WATERTOWN — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Central New York chapter will host its annual Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk on Sunday.
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the AFSP will be set up in Thompson Park, where attendees can stop by to get help with accessing mental health services and pick up walk shirts and other materials. Attendees can then walk around Thompson Park on their own or with a small group, while following social distancing and other safety guidelines.
Hundreds of other towns and cities across the country will also host Out of the Darkness walks on Sunday, which have been spreading across the country since the first 24 walks in 2004. The events support the AFSP’s national education and support programs, as well as its work to reduce the annual suicide rate in the U.S. by 20 percent by 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide,” said Karen Heisig, AFSP associate area director for the central and south central New York chapters in a press statement. “Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going.”
