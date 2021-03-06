WATERTOWN — City resident Amy Horton has announced she will be running to fill a vacant seat on City Council this fall.
Mrs. Horton, who announced her intent to run in a news release Saturday morning, is a Watertown native and account executive at ABC50. She is a mother of five and active community volunteer.
She will be running to fill the remaining two years of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia’s term. Mr. Roshia resigned in January citing a new job in the Syracuse area. Mr. Roshia has remained local but no longer lives in the city.
“Over the years, I have seen far too many young people — including many of my former classmates and friends — leave our City to pursue lives elsewhere,” Mrs. Horton said in a prepared statement. “This, simply put, is unfortunate. Watertown has a lot to offer and we need to do more to get that message across. As a City Council member, I would dedicate myself to making changes that allow more young people to pursue careers locally and encourage them to remain as members of our community.”
Mrs. Horton was one of two candidates chosen to be appointed to Mr. Roshia’s seat, but City Council members earlier this week were unable to make a decision.
The votes for Mrs. Horton and the second candidate Benjamin Shoen ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo voting yes. The appointments needed three votes. Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson voted no and said they were not ready to move forward with these two candidates. They want to interview other people, they said.
“As a member of City Council, I would do my part to protect taxpayer dollars and fight to keep taxes low for the hardworking people of our City,” Mrs. Horton said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero’s seat and Councilman Henry-Wilkinson’s seat are up for re-election this fall. Councilwoman Ruggiero has already announced she will be running for re-election, while Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said he will not be running again.
Former council candidate Patrick Hickey, Jason Traynor and Donnie Lee Barrigar have also announced their candidacies for the vacant council seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.