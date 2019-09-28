WATERTOWN — Lance Evans liked the family that lived across the street from his Flower Avenue East home.
Every so often, he’d see the father, Fort Drum soldier Albert C. Barnes Jr., outside the house at 158 Flower Ave. E., and the two men chatted.
And then suddenly the family was gone, apparently just abandoning the house.
“Oh, my gosh, they weren’t there anymore,” Mr. Evans said.
He believes the father was reassigned and had to move. According to the city assessor website, Mr. Barnes now lives in Fort Lee, Va. He still owns the century-old house with four bedrooms.
The city has at least a few hundred vacant, abandoned and zombie homes. Sometimes, soldiers are transferred and the houses become vacant.
Mr. Barnes and his family, consisting of a couple of children and an adult child with a toddler, purchased the single-family home in 2014 for $172,000.
They moved into a house that had gone through extensive renovations by the previous owners, Mr. Evans recalled,
While the exterior remains in good condition, there’s water damage inside.
Its future is not known.
