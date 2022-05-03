WATERTOWN — A house on the city’s north side was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy smoke was coming from the back of 618 Cayuga Ave. shortly before 12:30 p.m., resulting in the avenue and a portion of Superior Street being blocked off by city police. The house has one occupant who wasn’t home at the time of the fire. City firefighters worked the flames from the outside and inside.
A news release from the city fire department states that animals died from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.
