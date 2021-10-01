Hiram Hubbard Home hosting fall tea Sunday
CHAMPION — The annual 4 River Valleys Fall Tea, hosted by the 4 River Valleys Historical Society, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hiram Hubbard Homestead, 34237 Route 126. Refreshments will be served and an overview of renovations will be presented along with tours of the historic greystone.
