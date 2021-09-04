CLAYTON — Another crash Saturday at a corner where accidents are regular has sparked some suggestions on how to tweak the intersection.
At around 10:25 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Gunns Corner at State Route 12 and State Route 180 in the town of Clayton. A van and a black pickup truck ended up in the ditch. The van also took out one of the stop signs at the intersection. Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence Girard, who was on scene, said it appeared there was one person in each vehicle. There was one driver transported to Samaritan Medical Center, he said, with what appeared to be minor injuries.
Still, Chief Girard said it’s a regular corner for accidents. He said the way it’s set-up now is OK, with a blinking yellow light for traffic on Route 12 and a blinking red light for traffic on Route 180, as well as several signs, but there could be tweaks.
He said a solution could be adding rumble strips ahead of the light on each side of Route 180. What won’t work, he said, are more signs or a green, yellow and red traffic light.
“It would be worse,” Mr. Girard said.
The problem with changing from a blinking light to a solid light would be the disproportional traffic on Route 12 compared to Route 180. If there was a long line of traffic heading down Route 12 toward the corner, and one car crossing over from 180 triggers the light green, then that line would have to stop on Route 12. It could cause more rear-end crashes and a general delay for traffic on Route 12. That’s why tumble strips could be an alternative, the chief said.
“This is a hotspot,” he said. “And the way it is now is fine, but you need something that is going to wiggle your wheel a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.