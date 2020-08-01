CLAYTON — Even though many events had to be converted to virtual, the Antique Boat Show tradition is continuing through its long-running boat parades.
“We didn’t want to cancel outright,” said Caitlin Playle, events and communications coordinator at the Antique Boat Museum. “It’s the longest running boat show in North America. We wanted to continue that tradition.”
At least 20 boats participated in a roughly three-hour boat parade Saturday morning, running through the American Narrows and to Deer Island. There was a second parade in the afternoon as well, lasting around two hours as boats cruised around Grindstone Island.
“We kind of looked at it as a way to have something to celebrate boats,” Ms. Playle said. “The first two years of the boat show really started with a parade through the islands before it came to what it is now. This way we could return to the simpler format of the early years of the show.”
The boaters participating are locals, summer residents and folks coming from across the state. In the museum’s virtual program, boaters from across the country, United Kingdom and Canada will participate as well, she said.
The parades were another way of stimulating the village as they continue working to save a season undercut by COVID-19. The show usually includes food trucks, but those were scrapped to avoid large gatherings and to encourage folks in town to eat and shop at local businesses.
“We were trying to do our best by having something while helping support Clayton, but also keeping everybody safe,” she said.
Mary and Peter Palamar, who have been married 59 years, have traveled to every continent including Antarctica. They’ve had a summer home on Wellesley Island for 30 years, and Mrs. Palamar has been going to the boat show for just as many.
“The fact they opened this to the community it will bring people in,” she said. “I’m surprised there are not more people, but I think the pandemic has kept people away from most things.”
She said she watched the boat parade Saturday morning from their porch.
“I think as much as possible, what traditions you can carry on without having to worry is excellent,” she said. “People need to have some sort of continuity.”
Mrs. Palamar said they aren’t members of the boat museum, but are members at other museums in Florida and New York City.
“I think every community, whether it’s some place small like Clayton, has something to offer,” she said. “And that’s why I think it’s important to seek them out.”
John Dougherty, who grew up near Syracuse and traveled to the show from where he lives now in New Bern, N.C., has been a member at the museum for two years. He camped on Wellesley Island before attending the often well-attended auction. He was saddened to see the traffic at the show this year. There were nearly 100 boats up for auction last year — he bought one of them — but this year, there were seven, and it was done virtually, along with most events.
“I still love this show,” he said. “I’m all for it, and I’ll be back next year if I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.