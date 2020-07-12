ANTWERP — The Antwerp Democratic committee will be hosting a caucus at 1 p.m. on July 19 to nominate candidates for two town positions and two village position.
The meeting will be held in the Antwerp fire hall.
Nominations will be open for the positions of town justice and town council member, and for the village of Antwerp trustee for district one.
Only enrolled Democrats who reside in the village of Antwerp are eligible to participate in the caucus.
