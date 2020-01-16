ANTWERP — A house in the village is expected to be a total loss after it caught fire Thursday evening.
About nine fire departments were dispatched to the corner of US Route 11 and County Route 24 at around 5 p.m.
The house was still fully involved as of 6 p.m.
Antwerp Fire Chief James Allen said the fire started in the front corner of the house. The side of the house where the fire started is destroyed, while the other side is still standing. Chief Allen said that the home is likely to be a total loss.
It appears the owner of the house, who is in his 50s, was not home when the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are currently putting foam on the house due to temperatures dropping.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
