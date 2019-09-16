CARTHAGE — An Antwerp woman is accused of stealing a car, crashing it and then leaving the scene of the accident in August.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said Chelsey Kulp, 32, of 37720 Ore Bed Road, took the car from a home on South Washington Street in Carthage on Aug. 18 and later crashed it on Elm Ridge Road in the town of LeRay.
Deputies said she also fled the scene.
Ms. Culp was charged on Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Her license had been suspended, deputies said.
She was arraigned in Carthage Village Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $2,000 bail.
